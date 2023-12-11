Al Khater Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met separately yesterday with Minister of International Development of Canada H E Ahmed Hussen, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia

H E Tim Watts, Vice Minister for Economic Affairs and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic H E Hugo Rivera Fernandez, Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy of the Republic of Finland H E Outi Holopainen, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden H E Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) H E Philippe Lazzarini, and President of Gender Equality at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Anita Zaidi, on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2023.

During the meetings, they discussed relations of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the topics listed on the Forum's agenda.