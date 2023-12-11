Official Spokesperson For Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Delegation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met with an American delegation of a number of former officials, experts, and thinkers, on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2023, currently in session.

The meeting discussed prospects for the State of Qatar's mediation between Israel and Hamas, in addition to a number of regional and international issues.

