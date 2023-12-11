Official Spokesperson For Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets UK Parliamentary Delegation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met with a delegation from the UK Parliament, on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2023, currently in session.

The meeting discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip, and ways of cooperation between the Qatari and British sides for the entry of aid into the Strip.

The two sides urged the international community to take action to remove obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom HE Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.