Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Official

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Monday with Director-General of the Foreign Service and Director of Global Talent in the US Department of State HE Marcia S. Bernicat. The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways of enhancing and developing them.

