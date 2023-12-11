Centre Unveils National Policy To Upgrade Old Wind Turbines

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, 11 Dec (KNN) Aiming to boost the efficiency of its wind power generation, India has introduced the 'National Repowering & Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects - 2023', as reported by ET.

The initiative aims to rejuvenate aging wind turbines in India, predominantly installed pre-2000. It permits the repowering or replacement of older turbines with more efficient ones, even before the end of their design life. This involves modifications to critical components such as gearbox, blades, generator, and controller.

India's wind power capacity, which stood at 21.1 GW in March 2014, has grown significantly to 44.29 GW by October 2023. However, the outdated technology of older turbines has prompted the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to revise its 2016 policy, focusing on the repowering or refurbishment of these installations.

The new policy empower wind project developers to replace older turbines with more efficient and modern ones, even before the expiry of their original design life. Additionally, the policy permits the refurbishment of turbines to extend their operational life, provided they meet the necessary safety and performance standards.

The National Institute of Wind Energy estimates that the repowering potential in India is about 25.406 GW, considering turbines below 2 MW capacity. This potential is notably high in Tamil Nadu, with a projected capacity of 7386.5 MW.

The eligibility criteria for turbines to undergo repowering or refurbishment includes those not complying with the quality control order, turbines that have completed their design life, and turbines of a rated capacity below 2 MW.

To facilitate the implementation of this policy, the involvement of State Nodal Agencies and a Central Nodal Agency, appointed by the Central Government, is envisaged. The policy distinguishes between Standalone Projects, owned by a single entity, and Aggregation Projects, owned by multiple owners with shared infrastructure.

The policy also extends financial incentives to encourage repowering projects. These incentives include loans from REC/PFC/IREDA under conditions similar to new projects, with an additional interest rate rebate of 0.25% over new wind projects offered by IREDA. Fiscal and financial benefits available to new wind projects will also apply to repowering projects, subject to certain conditions.

"This policy initiative represents a critical step towards optimizing wind energy resources in India by enhancing energy yield and adopting advanced turbine technologies. It aligns with the country's ongoing efforts to champion renewable energy and sustainable power generation," said an expert.

