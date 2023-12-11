Child Seat Focus: Roadsafetyuae And CYBEX Amplify Dubai Police's Recent Campaign

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Earlier in November this year, Dubai Police renewed their awareness push to educate parents about their legal obligation to buckle up their children. Dubai Police announced that in the emirate, two children died this year, and a further 45 were seriously injured, in 47 traffic accidents.

Thomas Edelmann, Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE states:“RoadSafetyUAE has conducted 3 research waves in February 2017 (prior to the introduction of the holistic seat belt law), 2018 and 2021 with UAE representative samples of more than 1,000 respondents, and we saw little changes over the 3 waves. Even though almost all respondents do understand the protective powers of child restraint systems (94%), and despite the law mandating it, 33% of parents do not own a restraint system for their child. The main reason for non-ownership is the lack of knowledge of which system to buy (26%). We want to address this shortcoming, jointly with CYBEX.”

RoadSafetyUAE's CSR-Partner CYBEX is dedicated to making parent's life easier by helping parents understand which car child seat to buy and ensuring their award-winning child seats are accessible to all parents in the UAE, hence, supporting the renewed focus of Dubai Police and other stakeholders.

CYBEX is the most credible voice in the industry, as CYBEX have just been awarded TEST WINNER in the sophisticated German ADAC Test (10/2023), with Cloud T i-Size + Base T and Solution T i-Fix along with the Sirona T i-Size receiving the best result in the category of child seats from birth to 4 years.

The products have achieved the following results:



Cloud T + Base T TEST WINNER*, with an overall result of“GOOD” (1.7) - including an extraordinary safety grade“VERY GOOD” (1.3).

Solution T i-Fix TEST WINNER in the category from approx. 4 to 12 years with an overall score of“GOOD” (2.0) . Sirona T i-Size + Base T awarded in the category up to approx. 4 years with an overall score of“GOOD” (2.3) and best result in the category of child seats from birth to 4 years.

Cloud T i-Size + Base T: With an ergonomic full lie-flat position when used as a travel system or a reclined position with the Base T, the Cloud T i-Size is the perfect companion for children from birth to approximately 24 months. Keeping your child comfortable every step of the way thanks to innovative all-round air ventilation, this car seat gives the flexibility all families need.

Sirona T i-Size + Base T: It is the supreme solution from birth up to 4 years old. This rear-facing car seat provides superior protection, reducing the risk of head or neck injury and improving safety by 50%**. With a 360° rotation mechanism for effortless on- and off-boarding plus a flawless one-hand adjustment, the Sirona T i-Size combines luxurious comfort and ultimate functionality, while keeping your child cozy thanks to innovative all-round air ventilation.

Solution T i-Fix: The ultimate answer until your child turns 12. Height and width adjustable, this car seat's patented reclining headrest keeps your child's head firmly in the safety zone, making it up to seven times safer for their head***, and ensures your loved one is comfortable when they nod off. With advanced side-impact protection and all-round air ventilation, the Solution T i-Fix is the choice for parents who want nothing but the best for their child.

This latest success follows the notable result of the Anoris T i-Size, awarded TEST WINNER by ADAC in 2022 with“VERY GOOD” (1.5) . The Anoris T i-Size has the world's first integrated full-body airbag, providing approx. 50% higher safety levels than a forward-facing harness child seat in a frontal crash****

“Ever since CYBEX was founded it has been our heartfelt ambition to contribute to the safety of our children. Now we want to support Dubai Police's efforts to raise awareness among parents and help them to understand which car child seat is the best for their needs. We are therefore delighted to make the latest range of our award-winning child seats available here in the UAE, with our T-Line's ratings in the latest ADAC tests as they underline our commitment to the highest quality and safety standards. Achieving over 500 awards fills us with pride and motivates us to push the boundaries further and our products even safer.”, Irfan Porbanderwalla, CYBEX Chief Executive Officer - India, Middle East & Africa.

*shared with another product

** compared with the same seat forward-facing; results of internal testing using ADAC frontal crash test criteria.

***compared to the head out of the safety zone with the same product (HIC 36), according to ADAC side-impact test criteria (27 km/h).

**** results of internal testing using ADAC frontal crash test criteria

About Cybex:

For CYBEX, safety, innovation and lifestyle are paramount. The German brand develops products that make everyday living for parents and children safer and more comfortable. All products follow the CYBEX D.S.F. innovation principle, the unique combination of distinctive design, highest safety standards and smart functionality –“for all tomorrow's people”.

For more information about CYBEX, please visit

About RoadSafetyUAE:

RoadSafetyUAE's vision is to contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities, injuries and accidents in the UAE. RoadSafetyUAE's mission is to raise the awareness for proper conduct on our roads, in an engaging manner and on a broadly communicated and permanent basis. RoadSafetyUAE's award-winning platform engages with the stakeholders traffic participants, governmental entities, the media, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) minded partners. 'Tips & Tricks' are the content backbone, provided for more than 60 topics of road safety, all specifically relevant to the UAE. More information can be found on

