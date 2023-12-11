Symbolic Developments Introduces Symbolic Alpha: A New Era in Dubai's Sustainable Real Estate

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) December 11, 2023, Dubai, UAE – Symbolic Developments, an innovative venture by the distinguished Speedex Group, is excited to unveil Symbolic Alpha, its flagship real estate project. Tracing its origins back over 30 years to a humble and trusted hardware shop in Deira, Speedex Group's evolution is a testament to its vision and commitment to transforming the Real Estate landscape. Symbolic Alpha marks a new era in this legacy, blending the Group's rich history with cutting-edge real estate development.



Newly opened on December 7th, the Symbolic Alpha project is situated in the vibrant Liwan district of Dubai, just 18 minutes from Downtown and boasts a unique blend of amenities and luxuries. Offering exclusively crafted 1BHK and 2.5BHK apartments, this property is ideal for both families and young professionals seeking an upscale living experience.



The show apartment for Symbolic Alpha, located at the Symbolic Experience Center on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, is open to visitors who would like to indulge and discover the opulent comforts of Symbolic Developments.



“At the heart of Symbolic Alpha is our aspiration to harmonise our rich hardware heritage with the sophistication of modern living. This project is not just about constructing buildings; it's about crafting a future that resonates with the visionary goals of Dubai to become a smart, green city,” stated Murtaza Moiz, Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments. “Our objective is to design homes that combine aesthetic allure with sustainability and technological advancements. With Symbolic Alpha, we endeavour to establish a new standard for living experiences, mirroring the city's commitment to innovation, luxury, and progressive development.” He concluded.



Symbolic Developments focuses heavily on minimizing environmental impact and carbon footprint through renewable energy, eco-conscious materials, and efficient building designs. The company's mission includes creating buildings that conserve energy and water, reduce waste, and enhance the overall well-being of the community. With a vision of leaving a lasting, positive impact on the planet, Symbolic Developments constantly integrates new technologies, facilities and industry-leading practices to push the boundaries of sustainable development for future generations, from energy-efficient built-in appliances to numerous EV charging stations and even a yoga garden.



Symbolic Alpha is tailored for investors and families alike. The development offers a significant savings opportunity through its payment plan, appealing to a broad range of investors seeking modern comfort, tranquillity and convenience. With its competitive starting price of AED 750k, Symbolic Alpha is positioned to become a landmark in Dubai's real estate scene, set to be handed over in 2025.



Those seeking to invest in real estate or in the market for a new home are invited to discover Symbolic Alpha at the Symbolic Developments Experience Center on Sheikh Zayed Road, as they unveil the unique aspects of this groundbreaking project.



For more information, visit and head to to follow the Symbolic journey.





