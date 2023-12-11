UNESCO Supports Preliminary Project For New Swiss Guard Barracks

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) 中文 (zh) 联合国教科文组织支持梵蒂冈教宗瑞士卫队营房翻新初期方案



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

The advisory bodies of UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, have given the green light for the preliminary project to be developed into a construction project.

The expert report for the attention UNESCO is an important milestone on the way to realising the project for the new barracks, said Doris Leuthard, president of the patronage committee, and Jean-Pierre Roth, president of the foundation board, to the media on Thursday.

+ The murder of the commander of the Swiss Guard External lin

It is a very favourable report in which some points of the preliminary project have been clarified, Leuthard said. Detailed planning for the project can now begin in 2024. Construction work is scheduled to begin in early 2026.

Just under CHF1.5 million still missing

According to the figures announced on Thursday, CHF48.5 million ($55.3 million) have been donated for the CHF50 million project so far. There is still a shortfall of just under CHF1.5 million. Leuthard emphasised that the volume of donations shows the palpable enthusiasm for the project.

As the Vatican is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, every major property project on Vatican City soil must undergo an expert review in order to maintain this classification.

In their report, the experts commissioned by UNESCO stated that the character of the current barracks building is outdated. There are large differences in height, impractical connections and narrow rooms without individual sanitary facilities.

The present project was assessed favourably overall. However, certain clarifications were requested. The façade of the current barracks should be restored and preserved.

The barracks will be detached from the medieval Passetto di Borgo to better emphasise it. This will lead to a reduction in the building volume. For this reason, double rooms are now provided for the recruits and single rooms only for the halberdiers. A memorial fountain in the courtyard of honour, which has blocked an old pilgrimage route since 1927, is to be relocated.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .