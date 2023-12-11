Bab Al Qasr Hotel Marks the Beginning of the Holiday Season with a Christmas Tree Lighting

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Bab Al Qasr Hotel, overlooking the Abu Dhabi Corniche, marked the start of the holiday season and celebrated by lighting the wonderful Christmas tree, and at the same time launched a series of exclusive offers to last until the kick-off of the new year 2024, which promises moments with family and friends in the hotel's most luxurious restaurants and entertainment destinations.



The Christmas tree was decorated with bright lights and sparkling decorations, set amidst a unique festive atmosphere with the rhythms of choral music and Christmas carols to entertain the guests, visitors, and staff.



The Christmas tree lighting ceremony was attended by Professor Dr. Yahia Bakr, CEO of the Emirates and Morocco Trading and General Investment Company (EMROC), who owns the hotel, General Manager, Nemo Acimovic, Murshid Al Shamsi, Director of the Ceremonies Department, and hotel's employees.



Guests savored a variety of festive food and drinks, perfected with joyful Christmas carols performed by a children's choir. Many attendees expressed their admiration for the celebration by lighting the beautiful Christmas tree and said, “We were pleased to attend this joyful celebration. We were also pleased to participate in singing holiday songs while the children enjoyed the activities and photography. At the end of the celebration, visitors enjoyed a unique treat with the distribution of delicious sweets.”



Murshid Al Shamsi, Director of the Ceremonies Department at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, called on guests and visitors to participate and enjoy the holiday season, which will continue until the grand celebration of New Year’s Eve and the welcoming of the New Year 2024.



He said, "We have prepared festive activities for you, starting from the night of December 11 until the New Year, to spend wonderful times with your families and loved ones here at Bab Al Qasr Hotel."



Al Shamsi stated that the hotel management aims to provide guests and visitors with the opportunity to enjoy the magic of the season with utmost luxury and elegance, along with a series of exclusive events and offers to spend an unforgettable Eid vacation.



He added, "Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of Bab Al Qasr Hotel this wonderful holiday season, where every moment is crafted with the spirit of joy and giving. At the same time, guests can enjoy an array of delightful offers to make this holiday season even more unforgettable."



Al Shamsi concluded his statement by saying, “We, at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, believe in creating memories that linger in everyone's heart and experiences filled with warmth and laughter to be shared by family, and friends."



