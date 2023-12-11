The Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel Heralds the Arrival of the Festive Season with a Spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) The Pavilion at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, was a sight to behold during its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday 8th December 20, a cherished festive tradition eagerly anticipated by families and children alike.



The beautiful evening unfolded with a captivating performance by the renowned Dubai Singers, who enthralled guests with a selection of traditional Christmas carols, setting the tone for a night filled with festive cheer. The enchanting atmosphere was further enlivened by a special guest appearance by Santa Claus, who, in a delightful detour from the North Pole, warmly greeted the families, spreading joy and excitement among the children. Each family was presented with a festive Marks & Spencer goodie bag, a thoughtful gesture that added to the spirit of giving and celebration.



The highlight of the ceremony was the magnificent Christmas tree coming to life in a spectacular display of lights. This magical moment was made even more special as it was performed by a lucky child, the winner of the evening's raffle, symbolizing the joy and wonder of the season.



Ferghal Purcell, the General Manager of The QE2 added, "The Christmas Tree Lighting at the ship is more than just an event; it's a unique experience that brings together our Guests in celebration of the festive spirit. We are delighted to see the happiness and wonder it brings to everyone, especially the children. And with it, we mark the arrival of the festive season, unfolding an exciting line-up of events from traditional Christmas lunches to grand New Year celebrations, all wrapped in the rich history of the QE2.”



Following the lighting ceremony, the celebrations continued as guests shared in the joy of the season at the Lido restaurant, indulging in a lavish festive-themed buffet dinner. The Pavilion at Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, through this memorable event, not only illuminated its Christmas tree but also the hearts of all who attended, making it an unforgettable experience that truly captured the essence of the holiday season.



Here’s what’s on offer this Festive Season at the QE2:



Festive Afternoon Tea



THE QUEENS GRILL - FRIDAY & SATURDAY, FROM 3:00 PM TO 6:30 PM.



Indulge in a delightful assortment of Christmas treats, accompanied by a glass of mulled wine or mint hot chocolate in the elegant atmosphere of the Queens Grill. Choose between Cunard afternoon tea, featuring cold bites and pastries, and Britannia afternoon tea, featuring hot and cold canapés and pastries.



Cunard Package AED 175 per person



Britannia Package AED 225 per person



Guests must be above 8 years old and above to enjoy the Afternoon Tea.



All our prices are in AED inclusive of 5% VAT, 7% municipality fee and 10% service charge.



For more details or reservations call +971 4 526 8040 or email ...



Festive Private Events



Elevate your festive celebrations! Host your private events aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel!



Bookable from Oct - Dec 2023



Starting Price: AED 299 pp



* All prices are in UAE Dirhams and are inclusive of all applicable service charges, local fees and taxes.



Terms & Conditions Apply



For more details, call 971 50 800 4801 or email ...



Christmas Day Lunch at the Lido Restaurant



MONDAY, DECEMBER 25TH, FROM 12:30 PM TO 4:00 PM.



Enjoy a special Christmas Day buffet lunch with family and friends at Lido restaurant. Create lasting memories over a lavish spread, combining an array of local flavours and traditional Christmas classics. Live entertainment continues throughout the afternoon, with Santa Claus making a special appearance to meet & greet all the families and to create that memorable moment.



AED 395 per person



Inclusive of your choice of water, soft drinks and a selection of juices



AED 595 per person



Inclusive of alcoholic house beverages



AED 95 per child (6 to 11 years old)



Children below 5 years old dine complimentary



All our prices are in AED inclusive of 5% VAT, 7% municipality fee and 10% service charge.



For more details or reservations call +971 4 526 8040 or email ...



Christmas Day Lunch at The Queens Grill



MONDAY, DECEMBER 25TH, FROM 12:30 PM TO 4:00 PM.



Travel back in time and embrace the joy of Christmas with a traditional lunch at The Queens Grill restaurant. This exclusive venue is the ideal way to celebrate the occasion with friends and family, while enjoying a fabulous 5-course menu, tailored just for the occasion. Feel the magic of Christmas with live music performed throughout the lunch.



AED 495 per person



Inclusive of your choice of water, soft drinks and a selection of juices



AED 725 per person



Inclusive of alcoholic house beverages



AED 295 per child



Applicable to 8 to 12 years old



Guests must be 8 years old and above to enjoy the Christmas Day Lunch at the Queens Grill.



All our prices are in AED inclusive of 5% VAT, 7% municipality fee and 10% service charge.



For more details or reservations call +971 4 526 8040 or email ...



New Year’s Eve Gala Buffet Dinner at The Queens Room



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31ST, FROM 8:00 PM TO 2:00 AM.



Celebrate in this iconic destination with a Gala Dinner at the QE2’s historic ballroom, the Queens Room. Delight in a scrumptious international buffet featuring a wonderful selection of seafood, carving stations and decadent desserts. Party into the night with live entertainment by a trio band, who will ensure you dance the night away. At midnight, we will make our way to the private deck of The Yacht Club, exclusively reserved for our Queens Room guests and enjoy a glass of sparkling as the city’s fireworks light up the night sky.



AED 675 per person



Inclusive of your choice of water, soft drinks and a selection of juices



AED 875 per person



Inclusive of alcoholic house beverages



AED 350 per child



Applicable to 8 to 12 years old



Guests must be 8 years old and above to enjoy the Gala Dinner at the Queens Room.



All our prices are in AED inclusive of 5% VAT, 7% municipality fee and 10% service charge.



For more details or information Call +971 4 526 8040 or email ...



New Year’s Eve Gala Buffet Dinner at The Queens Grill



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31ST, FROM 8:00 PM TO 2:00 AM.



Experience the elegance of the Queens Grill restaurant as you prepare to welcome the New Year. A kaleidoscope of flavors and textures awaits you with our specially designed 6-course menu, accompanied by live music for dancing the night away. As the New Year approaches, we invite you to join us on our exclusive Boat Deck, where you can savor magnificent views of the Dubai skyline as fireworks light up the sky. Afterward, we will return to the Queens Grill to continue celebrating the arrival of 2024.



AED 995 per person



Inclusive of your choice of water, soft drinks and a selection of juices



AED 1195 per person



Inclusive of alcoholic house beverages



Guests must be 18 years old and above to enjoy the Gala Dinner at the Queens Grill.



All our prices are in AED inclusive of 5% VAT, 7% municipality fee and 10% service charge.



For more details or information Call +971 4 526 8040 or email ...



About Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Managed by Accor



Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in emirates. Located in Port Rashid, in close proximity to Dubai’s main attractions and shopping malls, its 447 renovated rooms and suites are carefully decorated, offering a peaceful retreat in which to relax and unwind.



Guests can experience a culinary journey with innovative menus onboard the QE2. The hotel’s dining outlets include Lido - an all-day dining restaurant; The Golden Lion – the oldest pub in Dubai; The Pavilion - an alfresco lounge; and the Queens Grill – serving Afternoon Tea.



For those seeking an event with a difference, the iconic QE2 offers multiple one-of-a-kind venues in Dubai. Included in its facilities are unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether you are planning a birthday bash, an anniversary party, a wedding celebration, or any other social or corporate functions, the QE2 provides an inspiring and impressive backdrop that will delight your guests.





