SURTECO GROUP SE successfully completes refinancing

11.12.2023

SURTECO GROUP SE successfully completes refinancing (Buttenwiesen, 11 December 2023) SURTECO GROUP SE has successfully implemented the refinancing of the bridge loan for the acquisition of the OMNOVA business units. The refinancing includes a syndicated loan with a volume of € 230 million, of which € 30 million are revolving credit facilities (RCF) that replace some of the existing RCF. In addition, an increase option with a volume of € 60 million agreed for general corporate financing. The term is 3 years with a two-time extension option of one year each. “By successfully completing the refinancing in a challenging market environment, we have created a stable long-term financing structure. This allows us to concentrate on the further implementation of our strategy and strengthening the earnings power of our business areas,” says the CFO of SURTECO GROUP SE Andreas Pötz.

Profile of SURTECO SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized holding company with international operations. The company listed on the stock exchange combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. The comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, impregnated materials, release papers, decorative flat foils and edgebandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The group manufactures its products at 26 locations on four continents worldwide and employs approximately 3,800 people. In 2022, the company achieved an annual turnover of €748 million and an EBIT of €40 million. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from the wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design.

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments.



