SOWITEC group receives environmental permit for 76 MW solar park in Colombia

SOWITEC group receives environmental permit for 76 MW solar park in Colombia



Sonnenbühl, 11 December 2023 – The SOWITEC group (SOWITEC), one of the leading developers of renewable energy projects in the wind and solar sectors, has received the environmental permit for a 76 MW solar project in the province of La Guajira in north-eastern Colombia. The grid connection for the project has also already been secured. Commissioning of the project is already planned for 2025. SOWITEC has been present in Colombia with a branch in Barranquilla since 2012. The current pipeline of wind and solar projects in Colombia amounts to around 1,400 MW. Frank Hummel, CEO of SOWITEC group GmbH:“In parallel to intensifying our activities in Germany, we are also systematically implementing our projects in our core markets in Latin America. As one of the leading project developers in Colombia, we are delighted to have reached this important milestone for this solar project. We expect further growth in this highly attractive market in the coming years.”



About SOWITEC:

As one of the leading global project developers for renewable energies, SOWITEC is active in 13 countries with a focus on the rapidly growing emerging and developing countries. With more than 140 employees, SOWITEC covers all areas of solar and wind power project development: from planning and design, yield and profitability calculations, construction support, sales and financing to technical and commercial management of wind and solar parks. More than 60 wind and solar projects developed by SOWITEC with almost 3,000 MW are currently in operation in eight countries.





