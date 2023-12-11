Shohei Ohtani's USD700M deal draws comparisons to contracts of sports luminaries

(MENAFN) Shohei Ohtani's groundbreaking 10-year, USD700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has drawn comparisons to contracts of sports luminaries like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Patrick Mahomes. However, experts suggest a more apt comparison in terms of marketability is with global music sensation Taylor Swift. Ohtani's broad appeal, transcending generations and borders, is a rare phenomenon that mirrors Swift's universal popularity.



The magnitude of Ohtani's deal, anticipated to be the largest in MLB history, has surpassed expectations. As the sport's premier two-way player, excelling both as a hitter and pitcher, Ohtani's unique skill set sets him apart, with no historical parallel, even to the legendary Babe Ruth. While Tommy John surgery will sideline him from pitching in 2024, Ohtani's impact at the plate is expected to be substantial until he resumes pitching in 2025.



The USD700 million price tag, with an average annual salary of USD70 million, represents a significant leap, surpassing the previous high of about USD43.3 million shared by pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Ohtani's average salary nearly doubles his earnings over six seasons with the Angels, exceeding the entire payrolls of certain MLB teams. The Dodgers' commitment reflects their belief in Ohtani's potential to not only contribute to winning World Series but also to serve as a valuable asset beyond on-field performance.



The comparison to Taylor Swift emphasizes Ohtani's unique ability to appeal to a diverse and expansive audience, a quality the Dodgers aim to leverage for increased franchise value. The deal underscores the unprecedented nature of Ohtani's impact on baseball and the broader sports landscape, ushering in a new era of player contracts and marketability.

