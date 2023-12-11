Bulgaria listed as most unhappy EU country

(MENAFN) In a recent report published by Eurostat, Bulgaria has emerged as the unhappiest country among the 27 member nations of the European Union. According to the statistics, Bulgaria stands alone with an overall life satisfaction score of 5.6 out of 10, making it the sole nation where residents, on average, rate themselves as dissatisfied rather than satisfied.



Germany, once considered a stalwart of stability, takes the second spot as the second-most miserable country on the continent, experiencing a significant drop in its rating from 7.1 last year to 6.5. While the survey does not delve into specific reasons for respondents' self-evaluations, recent polls conducted this month indicate widespread dissatisfaction with the German government. The nation faces both a financial crisis and a crisis of confidence, issues many attribute to the government's actions.



Greece completes the top three unhappiest nations, with an average life satisfaction rating of 6.7. In stark contrast, Austria emerges as the happiest country on the continent, boasting a remarkable happiness rating of 7.9. Meanwhile, Finland, Poland, and Romania share the second spot as the happiest nations, each scoring 7.7.



Interestingly, the survey results challenge the notion that wealth directly correlates with happiness. Notably, Romania and Poland, both with second-highest happiness scores, do not boast high average per capita incomes in 2022. Additionally, Romanians earn less on average than their less happy neighbors in Bulgaria, highlighting the complex interplay between economic factors and well-being.



The age breakdown of life satisfaction also reveals intriguing trends, with young adults (aged 16 to 29) generally reporting higher happiness levels than those over 65. Notably, Croatia stands out with a substantial 1.6-point gap between the two age groups' life satisfaction ratings. In contrast, German seniors experience equal happiness to their younger counterparts, while Danish seniors actually enjoy more life satisfaction (0.9 points more) than their young adult counterparts.



As Eurostat's findings shed light on the varying levels of happiness across the European Union, the report prompts further exploration into the factors influencing these sentiments. From economic disparities to age-related trends, understanding the dynamics behind the happiness scores offers valuable insights into the overall well-being of European nations.



