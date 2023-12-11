Surveillance cameras in COP28 summit cause apprehension among attendees

(MENAFN) As the United Nations' COP28 climate summit unfolds in Dubai, the pervasive presence of surveillance cameras is causing apprehension among attendees. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms, has established an extensive network of surveillance cameras across the summit venue and the country. While the exact purpose of this surveillance remains unclear, the UAE has previously deployed facial recognition technology at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel.



Experts note that the UAE boasts one of the highest per capita concentrations of surveillance cameras globally, raising concerns about the potential for authorities to track visitors throughout their stay without the civil liberty protections commonly found in Western nations. The omnipresence of cameras has created an atmosphere where individuals attending the COP28 summit assume constant monitoring, impacting the ability to have private conversations and prompting concerns about the lack of privacy.



The surveillance infrastructure at COP28 relies on cameras owned by a local Emirati company. This company has faced previous allegations of involvement with a mobile phone app identified as spyware, raising questions about its role in the extensive monitoring during the climate summit. Additionally, the company has been implicated in claims suggesting it may have collected genetic material from Americans without their knowledge for the Chinese government.



As discussions at COP28 address critical climate issues, the surveillance practices in Dubai highlight the delicate balance between security measures and individual privacy, sparking debates about the ethical implications of extensive monitoring at international events. Activists and human rights advocates remain vigilant about the potential impact of such surveillance on free expression and private interactions during the climate summit.



