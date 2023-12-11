Donald Trump emerges with lead over his Democratic counterpart, Joe Biden

(MENAFN) In a recent national poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal, former United States President Donald Trump has emerged with a lead over his Democratic counterpart, Joe Biden, in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup. The survey, published on Saturday, reveals Trump securing a four-percentage-point advantage, marking the first time he has established a lead against Biden in such a scenario.



The poll also sheds light on Biden's declining approval ratings, indicating the lowest approval of his nearly three-year presidency. This trend mirrors other polls that highlight Trump's resurgence in popularity as he faces legal challenges and positions himself for a potential return to the White House.



According to the Wall Street Journal's findings, when a third-party candidate, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is introduced into the equation, Trump's lead expands further to 37 percent compared to Biden's 31 percent. The data underscores a shifting landscape as the political landscape evolves in anticipation of the upcoming presidential election.



Biden's foreign policies, particularly amidst conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, have come under intense scrutiny, contributing to a decline in his approval ratings across various categories. Only 23 percent of respondents believe Biden's policies have personally benefited them, while a significant 53 percent express feeling adversely affected by his presidential agenda.



In contrast, a significant portion of respondents recall positively the impact of Trump's policies during his four-year term in the Oval Office, with roughly half indicating that they personally benefited from his governance. The stark contrast in perceived policy effectiveness raises questions about the public's evolving sentiments and priorities.



The Wall Street Journal's poll reveals not only Trump's resurgence but also paints a bleak picture of Biden's overall job performance, which polled at a record low of 37 percent. Additionally, an unprecedented 61 percent view the current president unfavorably, indicating a substantial shift in public perception.



As the political landscape continues to evolve, these poll results may serve as a barometer for the dynamics shaping the upcoming presidential election, with implications for the strategies and narratives that both Trump and Biden will need to navigate in the coming months.



