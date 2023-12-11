4 Decades Old Feud Comes To An End In Kunar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ASADABAD (Pajhwok): A 40-year-old feud between two families in the Chapa Dara district of eastern Kunar province has come to an end – thanks to efforts by local officials and tribal elders.

Khan Mohammad, a member of the reconciliation jirga, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“The two families had been in enmity for 40 years. Today, they pardoned each other and promised to live peacefully.”

He said four people had been killed because of the decades-long feud, which was eventually converted into friendship.

Any party violating the jirga decision or creating problems for the other side will be fined five million afghanis.

Arab Gul, who lost three family members to the enmity, expressed happiness over the hostilities turning into friendship. From now on, he hopes to live a peaceful life with his family.

He recalled:“Forty years ago, a dispute surfaced between us and our cousins over land ownership. As a result, three of my brothers were killed and one person lost his life from the other side.”

Syed Ahmad, belonging to the other side, also voiced his pleasure over reconciliation with his relatives.

“Enmity had made our lives bitter. We had been living in fear in one place to another. I thank the provincial administration and the tribal jirga for making peace between us,” he commented.

Maulvi Syed Wali Sajjad, administrative chief for Chapa Dara district, said security had been ensured in the entire country and the provincial administration was striving together with tribal leaders to resolve such feuds in Kunar.

The Ministry of Border and Tribal Affairs says it has sorted out 433 enmities and disputes between tribes and families over the past one year through jirgas.

