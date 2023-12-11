Egypt, World Bank Group Forge Partnership For Sustainable Agricultural Technology

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of International Cooperation has unveiled a partnership with the World Bank Group (WBG) to foster innovation in climate-smart agriculture. This announcement was made at an event held in the Egyptian Pavilion during the UN climate conference COP28 in the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration will leverage the EgCITE initiative, supported by the Korean Green Growth Trust Fund, to adapt international technologies and best practices for climate-smart agriculture in Egypt. This effort is part of the Climate Adapted Agri-Food Transformation (CRAFT) project within the“NWFE” programme.

Minister Rania El-Mashat emphasized the significance of this partnership, highlighting its role in sustainable economic development and green growth through sustainable infrastructure and resource efficiency.

The EgCITE project, in cooperation with the WBG, aims to drive innovation in climate-smart agriculture and bolster green technology entrepreneurship. This initiative is expected to enhance the efficiency and environmental sustainability of Egypt's agricultural food systems, aligning with comprehensive and resilient development principles and addressing climate change and food security challenges.

El-Mashat noted that the“NWFE” programme aligns with the WBG's strategic partnership framework for 2023-2027, focusing on private sector engagement and investment-friendly environments, as well as resilience against food security and climate change challenges. The partnership also aligns with recommendations from the Climate and Development Report (CCDR) launched at the Sharm El-Sheikh climate conference, reinforcing Egypt's leadership in climate action.

Martien van Nieuwkoop, Global Director of the Global Agriculture and Food Practices Sector at the WBG, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership through the EgCITE project, which supports Egypt's green growth trajectory by promoting local climate-smart agricultural technologies.

Localizing such technologies is crucial for adapting to climate change, mitigating supply chain vulnerabilities, and enhancing access to local production and support networks.

The session showcased the experiences of startup companies that triumphed in the international Climatech Run competition in 2022 and 2023, spotlighting their expansion plans in Egypt and the Middle East. Among them, Ryp Labs, specializing in food security and agriculture, operates in the USA and Belgium. The startup, which won first place in 2022, is actively exploring the Egyptian market and other regional markets to broaden its business scope.