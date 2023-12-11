Nutanix, Raya Data Centers Form Strategic Alliance To Accelerate Egypt's Cloud Computing Evolution

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, and Raya Data Centers, a premier provider of data center solutions and services in Egypt, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver cloud computing services and solutions tailored for the public and enterprise sectors in the Egyptian market. This agreement was inked at the closing session of the GITEX Global Exhibition in Dubai, in 2023.

Mogib Abdel Razek, Regional Director of Nutanix in Egypt, remarked on the collaboration:“Adopting cloud computing technologies aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030, which aims to construct a digital Egypt and bolster ICT initiatives. As a global pioneer in cloud software and multi-cloud infrastructure solutions, Nutanix is dedicated to facilitating Egypt's digital transformation by offering technology solutions that alleviate the operational burdens of businesses, allowing them to concentrate on enhancing business outcomes. Our expansion in the Egyptian market is geared towards fostering new cooperative ventures with local partners and service providers to deliver top-tier solutions and services. Our partnership with Raya Data Centers is a strategic move to accelerate digital transformation in the Egyptian market.”

With the signing of the MoU, Raya Data Center has become part of the Nutanix Elevate programme. Consequently, Raya will showcase its cloud computing services on the Nutanix cloud platform and collaborate with Nutanix to promote cloud hosting services and Nutanix technologies to both existing and prospective customers. Nutanix, in turn, will support Raya in training its team to implement Nutanix cloud solutions that meet customer requirements.

The collaboration will enable the service provider to develop the expertise, strategic planning, and dedication necessary to enhance business capabilities and optimize Nutanix's opportunities in the Egyptian market.

Nashaat Fouda, Director of Raya Data Centers, expressed his views on the partnership:“As a homegrown Egyptian enterprise, we take pride in supporting the Egyptian government's digital transformation agenda and are committed to offering cutting-edge services and innovative solutions to local institutions. Nutanix's reputation for innovation and creativity is highly regarded by Egyptian firms. This alliance not only augments our portfolio of technology solutions but also solidifies our status as a leading data center services provider.”

Fouda continued:“Since its inception in 2012, Raya Data Centers has aimed to be the foremost provider of data center services in Egypt. Our extensive range of services includes cloud computing, virtual hosting, data center outsourcing (Colocation), consulting, technical support for data centers, systems and applications management, infrastructure consulting, network security, and information security monitoring and quality assurance. Additionally, we hold several ISO certifications.”