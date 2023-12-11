Global food prices show stability in November

(MENAFN) The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported that global food prices showed stability in November, with the decline in international grain prices offsetting the increase in vegetable oils. The FAO Food Price Index, which monitors monthly changes in international prices for a selection of globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.4 points in November, closely mirroring October levels, which marked the lowest since March 2021. This reading represented a significant decline of 10.7 percent compared to November 2022.



Breaking down the components of the index, the FAO Cereal Price Index experienced a 3.0 percent monthly decrease in November. International prices of coarse grains, driven by a substantial drop in maize prices, fell by 5.6 percent, while wheat witnessed a 2.4 percent decline during the same period. The FAO Rice Price Index, on the other hand, maintained stability from month to month, reflecting divergent price movements across different countries of origin and market segments.



In the realm of vegetable oils, the FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index rose by 3.4 percent from its October levels. International palm oil prices surged by over 6.0 percent in November, propelled by increased purchases from major importing countries and a seasonal decline in production in key producing nations. Meanwhile, sunflower oil recorded a moderate increase. The FAO Dairy Price Index also saw a rise of 2.2 percent compared to October levels.



Overall, the FAO Food Price Index for November highlighted a delicate balance in the global food market, with fluctuations in individual commodity prices contributing to an equilibrium that mitigated overall inflationary pressures. These nuanced movements underscore the complex interplay of factors influencing food prices on the international stage.

