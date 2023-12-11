Pomerium (PMG), A Gamefi Platform, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list PMG on 11th December 2023, at 07:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the PMG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 11th December 2023, at 07:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







Pomerium Gaming and Its Ecosystem

Pomerium is a Web3 game studio building a sustainable token ecosystem based on $PMG and $PMR. Pomerium aims to provide solutions to connect Web2 games into the Web3 world by creating original content with Pomeranian-based characters as well as producing original Pomeranian-based games.

As Pomerium is mobile device-oriented, diverse users can easily enjoy its games regardless of web2 or web3. Given the advantage of a much shorter development duration compared to PC and AAA games, Pomerium can quickly release many games in a short period while building its own ecosystem with $PMG and $PMR.

The Pomerium gaming is one part of the Pogerium ecosystem, within which Pomerium Governance serves as another part. Pomerium Governance has become a driving force behind the circulation and governance of its governance token, PMG via implementation of“Guardians,” – Pomerium's game data verification system. In Phase 0, Pome Governance is continuously working on increasing the number of active Guardians to further renhance credibility as well as integrity of game data.

The Pomerium ecosystem has been engineered with a self-sustaining structure that effectively blends capabilities of both Guardians and gaming to achieve the premier cycle structure.

Pomerium Guardians primarily aims to increase the number of game users through targeted marketing initiatives that leverage sales revenue. At the same time, they aim to enhance the integrity of game data by expanding the number of Guardians in operation.

As the user base expands, the ecosystem volume grows, generating more revenue via NFT fees and swap fees. A large portion of earnings generated will be reinvested into the market to secure the liquidity of PMG tokens. Thus, a self-sustaining cycle has been designed to foster demand for PMG, leading to more Guardians being purchased, resulting in a steady rise in PMG price.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About Pomerium

Pomerium serves as a Blockchain Web3 game onboarding platform, with a mission to bridge the gap between Web2 games and Web3. The platform achieves this goal by generating unique content featuring Pomeranian-based characters and developing original games centered around these adorable creatures.

To learn more about Pomerium, please visit the official website .