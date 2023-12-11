US Fighter Jet Crashes In S. Korea, Pilot Survives

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A US F-16 fighter jet crashed today in the West Sea in South Korea, while its pilot was able to eject from the aircraft before it fell.

The fighter jet crashed when it fell into the water, after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, 178 km south of the capital, Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing military sources.

The sources said that the pilot was rescued after ejecting from the aircraft.

In May, a US F-16 fighter jet crashed south of the capital, Seoul, South Korea, during a training mission, without any casualties or property damage reported.

Washington is considered a prominent ally of Seoul, and has about 28,500 soldiers in South Korea to help protect it from any threat that North Korea may pose.

