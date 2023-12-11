GCC Secretary-General: GCC Countries Take Firm Steps To Promote Human Rights, Preserve Dignity

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed that the GCC countries have taken concerted steps to promote human rights and preserve human dignity under the guidance of their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries.

This statement came during his speech on the occasion of Human Rights Day, which falls on Dec. 10 annually to commemorate the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the declaration, under the theme "Freedom, Equality and Justice for All."

On this occasion, Albudaiwi renewed his call for the international community to swiftly intervene to stop the heinous crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip. These crimes have resulted in the killing, and displacement of Palestinians and are flagrant violations of international laws and norms, disregarding the principles of international humanitarian law. This requires the international community to utilize all means to condemn this aggression and destruction and take necessary measures to compel the occupation forces to cease these violations, attacks, and crimes against humanity, as well as provide international protection to the Palestinian people and ensure their full rights.

Albudaiwi pointed out that the GCC takes pride in the tangible steps taken by its member states, whether in the realm of civil and political rights or the economic, social, and cultural rights. The GCC countries follow an approach based on the interconnection and integration of these rights, as stipulated in their constitutions and legislation. They take all necessary measures to support the attainment of these rights and freedoms, readily rooted in Islamic law.

