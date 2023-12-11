Apple shuts down third-party applications facilitating iMessage access on Android devices

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at safeguarding user security and privacy, Apple announced on Saturday that it has taken steps to shut down third-party applications facilitating iMessage access on Android devices. The company highlighted that these third-party technologies exploit fake credentials, posing significant risks such as potential metadata exposure, spam, and phishing attacks. Apple emphasized its commitment to user protection and pledged ongoing efforts to make necessary changes in the future to reinforce security measures.



This announcement follows the discontinuation of Paper Mini, the latest application enabling iMessage on Android devices. Apple's iMessage service is known for providing encrypted communication between iPhone, Mac, iPad, and other Apple devices. Despite calls over nearly a decade to expand the service to include Android, Apple has remained resistant.



Users have long contended that the absence of iMessage for Android compromises the security of messaging between the two systems. Apple recently announced plans to support Rich Communications Services (RCS), an alternative to the standard SMS service. Set to be implemented next year, RCS promises an enhanced cross-platform text messaging experience. While Apple takes steps to strengthen the security of its proprietary services, the move underscores the company's strategic decisions regarding interoperability and the boundaries between its ecosystem and other platforms.

