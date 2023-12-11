Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court To Challenge Expulsion From Lok Sabha In 'Cash-For-Query' Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on 11 December moved Supreme Court to challenge her expulsion from Lok Sabha over 'cash-for-query' allegations 8 December, Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha for 'unethical conduct'. The development came soon after an Ethics Committee report on the cash-for-query row was tabled before the Lok Sabha. Opposition members had questioned the procedure followed by the panel and demanded a discussion on the report Moitra, who was not allowed to speak during the discussion inside the House and the Ethics committee broke every rule, the Trinamool leader read out her statement outside the Lok Sabha Read: Why Mahua Moitra wasn't allowed to speak in Lok Sabha on cash-for query case\"This LS has also seen the weaponisation of the Parliamentary committee. Ironically the Ethics Committee which was set up to serve as a moral compass for members, instead it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do, which is to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to 'thok do' (crush) us into submission,\" Mahua Moitra said opposition staged a walkout after the Lok Sabha adopted the motion to expel the TMC MP Read: Did Lok Sabha have power to expel Mahua Moitra, how is it different from Rahul Gandhi's disqualification?\"I am 49 years old and for the next 30 years, I will fight you inside the Parliament and outside; in the gutter and on the streets...We will see the end of you...This is the beginning of your end...We're going to come back and we're going to see the end of you,\" she further added expelled Lok Sabha MP also alleged that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that 'does not exist'.Further adding, she alleged that the findings are solely based on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms and her right to cross-examine them was snatched.\"None of whom I was allowed to cross-examine. One of the two private citizens is my estranged partner, who with malafide intention, masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee. The two testimonies have been used to hang me there at polar opposites to each other,\" she said.(With inputs from ANI)

