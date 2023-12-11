Amid IPC Alert On Painkiller Meftal Here's The List Of 14 Drugs Banned In 2023

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) recently issued a drug safety alert for painkiller named Meftal. The mefenamic acid painkiller is prescribed in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain its alert, the commission stated that a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database revealed drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

Also Read: Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed around 7% as USFDA issues 3 observations for firmWith the alert issued, here's the list of fixed combination drugs banned in in India in 2023 for human use, as per drugscontrol.

1. Nimesulide + Paracetamol Dispersible Tablet2. Amoxicillin+ Bromhexine3. Pholcodine + Promethazine4. Fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine maleate + Dextromethorphan + Guaiphenesin + Ammonium5. Chlopheniramine Maleate + Codeine Syrup6. Ammomium Chloride + Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan7. Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan + Ammonium Chloride + Menthol8. Dextromethorphan + Chlorpheniramine Guaiphenesin + Ammonium Chloride9. Paracetamol + Bromhexine+ Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine + Guaiphenesin10. Salbutamol + Bromhexine.11. Chlorpheniramine + Codeine Phosphate Menthol Syrup12. Phenytoin + Phenobarbitone sodium.13. Ammonium Chlande Sodium Carate Chlorpheniramine Maleate Merishok (100mg 40mg 25mg + 0 mg) (125mg 55mg Angling) (110mg 40mg+ang+0 mg) (130mg 55ing 3mg 0.5mg) per 5ml syrup14. Sallbutamol + Hydroxyethyltheophylline (Etofyline) BromhexineIndia and cough syrupEarlier on 4 December, two people familiar with the investigation had told Reuters that Indian tests of a cough syrup linked to the deaths of at least six children in Cameroon have found unidentified quality issues in at least one of the five samples picked up by authorities Labs is one of three Indian drugmakers whose cough syrups have been linked to the deaths of at least 141 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon since the middle of last year. That has cast a shadow on the quality of exports from India, often dubbed the \"world's pharmacy\" due to its supply of life-saving drugs at low prices to countries that most need them July, WHO had said that a sample picked up from Cameroon of Naturcold syrup, whose maker India has identified as Riemann, contained as much 28.6 percent of the toxin of diethylene glycol, compared with an acceptable limit of no more than 0.10 percent. Responding to this, the Indian authorities had said they had suspended Riemann's production soon after the WHO alert, citing violations of good manufacturing practices. An inspection at Riemann's factory by state and federal regulators in June had found violations including improper ventilation, raising the risk of cross contamination, the sources told Reuters. Prior to this, in June 2023, WHO in its probe related to the supply of contaminated cough syrups across the world had flagged seven Made-in-India products. Last year, medicines made-in-India lead to the death of more than 60 children in Gambia and around 20 in Uzbekistan last year.(With inputs from agencies)



