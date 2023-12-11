NEVs in China rise by 40 percent in November compared to same period in 2022

(MENAFN) In a dynamic surge, total sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China experienced a remarkable 40 percent increase in November compared to the same period last year, and an 8.9 percent rise from October levels, reaching an impressive 841,000 units. This data, reported by the Passenger Car Association, highlights the escalating momentum in the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Concurrently, the total sales of all passenger cars also saw a substantial uptick, reaching 2.08 million vehicles, marking a notable 26 percent increase over November 2022 sales.



Tesla, a prominent player in the electric vehicle market, witnessed an uptick in deliveries in China during November. This surge is attributed to the company's strategic move to announce an impending price increase for its electric vehicles, prompting customers to expedite their purchase orders to secure current pricing. The total deliveries for Tesla in China reached 65,594 vehicles, reflecting a 5 percent increase from November 2022, according to data provided by the Passenger Car Association.



Tesla's pricing strategy in China involves periodic adjustments to vehicle prices, including two increases since October. This approach, coupled with advanced announcements, aims to incentivize consumers to place orders before the price hikes take effect. Additionally, Tesla reduced delivery times to just two weeks, serving as an additional motivator contributing to increased sales in the past month.



Sui Dongshu, the Secretary-General of the Passenger Car Federation, noted in a press briefing that both car manufacturers and local governments have intensified efforts to provide incentives for purchases, surpassing efforts in previous years. This concerted push towards promoting the adoption of electric vehicles reflects the ongoing commitment to sustainable mobility solutions in China's automotive landscape.

