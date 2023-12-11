Article 370 Supreme Court Verdict: From Omar Abdullah To Ghulam Nabi Call It 'Sad, Unfortunate' While Others Rejoice

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Article 370 Supreme Court verdict: Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as constitutionally valid as per latest judgement given today. The top court further asked the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024 top court while ordering for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, upheld its decision regarding reorganisation of Ladakh as Union Territory. Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in a separate but concurring judgement said that Article 370 was meant to be temporary read: Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: SC upholds reorganisation of Ladakh as Union TerritoryThe top court while ordering for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, upheld its decision regarding reorganisation of Ladakh as Union Territory. Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in a separate but concurring judgement said that Article 370 was meant to be temporary read: Article 370 Verdict: SC asks Centre to hold elections in J-K by September 2024Here's how the political arena reacted with some leaders expressing grief while others rejoicing with the verdict read: Article 370 Verdict: SC upholds reorganisation of Ladakh as Union TerritoryFormer Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, called the top court's verdict as sad and unfortunate, he claimed that people of Jammu and Kashmir are not happy with it, however have to accept it read: Abrogation of Article 370: Security heightened in J-K as SC to pronounce judgment today. Watch videosFormer Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah said disappointed but not disheartened. He added that the struggle will continue. He mentioned that it took the BJP decades to reach here and we are also prepared for the long haul read: Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Article 370 case on 11 DecKashmir, senior Congress leader and Maharaja Hari Singh's son Karan Singh said,“A section of people in Jammu and Kashmir who will not be happy with this judgment, my sincere advice is that they should accept the inevitable and they should accept the fact that now this has been done and the Supreme Court has upheld the action and therefore there's no point now unnecessarily hitting their head against the wall.\" He added,“Now my suggestion is that they should turn their energies towards fighting the next elections. That is where the people should now be motivated instead of developing any negativity.”BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda while praising PM Modi said,“Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the decision given to remove Section 370 and 35A, its process and objective.”
