ECOWAS announces uphold of sanctions imposed on Niger

(MENAFN) Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on Sunday that they will uphold the sanctions imposed on Niger following a military intervention in July that ousted the elected President Mohamed Bazoum.



Since the intervention on July 26, ECOWAS had implemented economic sanctions on Niger, including the closure of borders with neighboring member countries, with the aim of reversing the coup and reinstating constitutional order.



In a statement released after their summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja, the leaders stated that the easing of sanctions is contingent upon "a short transition" period leading to civilian rule. A commission comprising representatives from Benin, Togo, and Sierra Leone will engage with the Nigerien military administration to formulate “a short transition” program before considering any relaxation of the sanctions.



Niger's military leaders had proposed a three-year transition to democratic rule, a proposal to which ECOWAS objected. The summit appointed Presidents Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, Patrice Talon of Benin, and Faure Gnassingbe of Togo as mediators in Niger's socio-political crisis.



Additionally, the leaders reiterated their call for the immediate and unconditional release of former President Bazoum and other individuals detained after the military takeover. Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of Niger's presidential guard, declared himself the head of a transitional government following the military ousting of Bazoum.

