Elite auction houses face economic challenges amid increasing art market

(MENAFN) Walking through the opulent halls of auction houses like Sotheby's or Christie's evokes an atmosphere of exclusivity, privacy, and immense wealth. However, behind the façade of glamour, the financial challenges faced by these esteemed auction houses are becoming increasingly apparent. Recent reports of banks seeking investor opinions on Sotheby's, owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi, raise questions about the actual profitability of these prestigious establishments.



While the art market experiences notable growth, driven by increasing wealth, the headline-grabbing sales figures, such as Sotheby's USD8 billion in 2022, do not translate directly into revenues for the auction house. These figures represent the total value of pieces sold, with the auction houses acting as intermediaries, earning fees rather than realizing the full sales amount.



In theory, these fees range from 15-20 percent of the final selling price, with adjustments for larger sales groups and additional fees from sellers. However, the reality is that these fees face erosion due to fierce competition. In a bid to retain high-profile collections, auction houses may forego fees for sellers or even waive a portion of the premium charged to buyers, engaging in a delicate balance to secure valuable pieces.



This trend has taken a toll on commissions as a percentage of sales at Sotheby's. Public accounts for the year 2020 and files transferred to Luxembourg by Bedfire, the parent company of all Sotheby's business activities, indicate a decline in fees from 15 percent of sales in 2017 to 13 percent in the previous year. The competitive landscape, combined with strategic decisions to attract sellers and buyers, poses significant financial challenges for these iconic auction houses, requiring a reevaluation of their business models and revenue streams in the evolving art market landscape.

