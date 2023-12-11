EU imposes constraints on operation of advanced models, including 'Chat GBT'

(MENAFN) In a significant step towards regulating artificial intelligence (AI), the European Union (EU) has reached a preliminary agreement that outlines constraints on the operation of advanced models, notably the "Chat GBT" model. This development represents a pivotal aspect of what is deemed the world's first comprehensive regulation of AI.



The EU document, reviewed by Bloomberg, introduces stipulations for developers of general-purpose AI systems, encompassing powerful models with diverse potential applications. The key requirement mandates adherence to basic transparency standards, with exemptions limited to models that are freely available and open source. For AI models deemed a "systemic risk," additional rules will be applied, with the determination of this risk hinging on the computing power used to train the model. Notably, the threshold for such determination is set at over 10 trillion trillion (or septillion) operations per second.



The document, while not explicitly naming models, implicitly identifies the GPT-4 model developed by OpenAI as the only one automatically meeting this threshold. This acknowledgment underscores the influential role and impact of advanced AI models in shaping regulatory frameworks and considerations.



This regulatory initiative signifies a concerted effort by the EU to grapple with the ethical and societal implications of AI, ensuring transparency and accountability in the development and deployment of these advanced technologies. As the EU moves forward with the implementation of these regulations, it sets a precedent for global AI governance, prompting discussions about responsible AI practices and the balance between innovation and safeguarding against potential risks.

