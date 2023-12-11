Israel carries on forcibly displacing Gaza civilians amid intense attacks

(MENAFN) In the midst of intense air and ground attacks by Israeli forces on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, hundreds of Palestinians are being forcibly displaced.



The Israeli army, having issued threats to target civilian settlements, has compelled many Palestinians from the eastern areas of Khan Younis to relocate forcibly to a designated "humanitarian zone" in the Al-Mawasi area near the city.



Several areas in the east, including Cura al-Lut, Ash-Sheikh Nasir, Al-Ketibeh, and Jalal Street, as well as the western region of 5th Street in Khan Younis, have been subjected to relentless Israeli bombardment in recent days.



Huzeyfe Sebir, who had previously been displaced from Gaza City to Khan Younis, reported that the search for a safe area continues, and they have recently moved from Cura el-Lut to Rafah.



Sebir mentioned receiving an evacuation call from the Israeli army due to the escalating attacks in Gaza, during which the army threatened and evacuated numerous settlements in Khan Younis. According to Sebir, many homes in Cura el-Lut were targeted by the army, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.



Ahmed Al-Ferra shared with a Turkish news agency that the Israeli army sent text messages to residents' phones instructing them to relocate to the Al-Mawasi area.



"This area is sandy land lacking all the basic necessities for life. It is not suitable for living, with no food or water, and there is no suitable place for settlement," he stated.

