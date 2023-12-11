Oil rates see incline due to US’ strategy to replenish SPR

(MENAFN) On Monday, oil rates saw an uptick as a result of the United States' strategy to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR), aiming to take advantage of the recent decline in prices.
Concurrently, market uncertainty surrounding OPEC+ production cuts and the anticipation of a potential supply surplus in the coming year continued to exert downward pressure on prices.
At 10:35 AM regional time (0735 GMT), the international benchmark crude, Brent, was trading at USD76.41 per barrel, marking a 0.75 percent increase from the previous closing price of USD75.84 per barrel on Friday.
Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was trading at USD71.71 per barrel, reflecting a 0.67 percent rise from Friday's closing figure of USD71.23 per barrel.
The US Department of Energy (DoE) unveiled its plan on Friday to purchase up to 3 million barrels of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with delivery scheduled for March 2024. The DoE's initiative involves acquiring oil for the reserve at a price not exceeding USD79 per barrel.
Last year, the US responded to escalating gasoline prices by selling substantial quantities of crude oil.
However, despite a marginal recovery from six-month lows last week, concerns about oversupply persist for the first quarter of the upcoming year.
