Israeli military strikes school sheltering evacuated civilians in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has reportedly targeted a school in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, which was serving as a shelter for displaced people.



The school, operated by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), came under attack on Sunday, according to eyewitnesses and circulated footage on social media. The disturbing videos depict scenes of blood in the school yard and fires burning within the targeted building.



Witnesses on the ground, speaking to a Turkish media outlet, shared firsthand accounts, stating that several people were killed and wounded in the incident.



One displaced individual, who chose not to disclose their name, mentioned that an Israeli army bombing hit "one of the classrooms in the school (in which there were displaced people) was bombed by the Israeli army."



The Israeli military resumed its offensive on the Gaza Strip on December 1, following the conclusion of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.



The ongoing air and ground attacks on the enclave, initiated on October 7 after a cross-border attack by Hamas, have resulted in nearly 18,000 Palestinians killed and more than 49,229 others injured.

