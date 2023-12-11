Israel faces budget deficit of USD4.5B in November

(MENAFN) The Israeli Ministry of Finance reported on Sunday that Israel faced a budget deficit of 16.6 billion shekels (USD4.5 billion) in November, citing the significant increase in costs attributed to financing the two-month-long conflict against the Hamas movement in Gaza. The expenses incurred during the military operation substantially impacted the national budget, contributing to a substantial deficit.



As a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the deficit rose to 3.4 percent in November, up from 2.6 percent in October, reflecting the financial strain imposed by the military campaign. A source within the ministry indicated that the projected deficit for the entire year of 2023 is expected to be around four percent of the GDP, providing insights into the lasting financial repercussions of the conflict.



The ministry further highlighted a 15.6 percent decrease in revenues for the month, attributing it in part to tax deferrals resulting from the war that commenced on October 7. In comparison, October's deficit stood at 22.9 billion shekels, while November 2022 recorded a deficit of 1.7 billion shekels. The financial impact of the military operations has evidently contributed to a challenging fiscal landscape, emphasizing the need for strategic financial management in the aftermath of the conflict.

