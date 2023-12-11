Central Bank of Egypt indicates notable decrease in core inflation rate for November

(MENAFN) The Central Bank of Egypt released data on Sunday indicating a notable decrease in the core inflation rate for November. The core inflation rate, which excludes fuel and certain acceptable food items, fell to 35.9 percent, down from 38.1 percent in October. This positive development offers a ray of relief for Egypt amid ongoing economic challenges.



The data aligns closely with the average forecast of six analysts, who had anticipated a slowdown to 37.2 percent. Additionally, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt reported a decline in the annual consumer price inflation rate in Egyptian cities to 34.6 percent in November, compared to 35.8 percent in October.



This decline in inflation is attributed to a deceleration in the increase of food prices, providing some respite for consumers. Notably, the reported rate is slightly lower than the expectations of 18 analysts polled, who had forecasted inflation to reach 34.8 percent.



Examining the monthly dynamics, prices experienced a 1.3 percent increase in November, up from 1 percent in October. Food prices, which rose by 0.2 percent monthly, marked a substantial 64.5 percent year-on-year increase. This underscores the persistent challenges in the food sector despite the overall moderation in inflation.



It is worth noting that annual inflation in Egypt has been on the rise for the past two years, reaching a record level of 38 percent in September. The rate recorded in November, at 35.9 percent, represents the lowest level since May, suggesting a gradual easing of inflationary pressures. As Egypt grapples with economic complexities, this decline in inflation offers a glimmer of optimism, hinting at potential improvements in the overall economic landscape.

MENAFN11122023000045015682ID1107569365