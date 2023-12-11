Zimbabwe’S Landmark Gas Discovery At Cabora Bassa Basin

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Zimbabwe's recent discovery of natural gas at the Mukuyu-2 well in the Cabora Bassa Basin marks a significant leap in its energy sector.



The Cabora Bassa Basin in northern Zimbabwe is a geologically significant area recently noted for its promising natural gas discoveries.



Led by the Australian firm Invictus Energy , this exploration effort reached a depth of 2,987 meters.



The find, revealing promising hydrocarbon reserves, is located 6.8 kilometers from the Mukuyu-1 well.



This exploration yielded four hydrocarbon samples from the Upper Angwa Formation and two water samples from the Basal Pebbly Arkose Formation.



These samples are undergoing tests to verify gas and fluid properties.



Preliminary wireline log data suggest a net pay of 13.9 meters in the Upper Angwa formation, pending further validation.







This discovery signifies a major step forward for Zimbabwe and the Southern African oil and gas industry.



It suggests potential for further discoveries within Invictus Energy's vast Cabora Bassa Basin portfolio.



The company plans more drilling and evaluations to probe the Lower Angwa formation and determine the resource size.

Reshaping Zimbabwe's energy landscape

This development could reshape Zimbabwe's energy landscape, traditionally reliant on thermal and hydro sources and plagued by energy shortages.



The natural gas find may reduce the need for imported energy, steering Zimbabwe towards energy self-sufficiency.



Regionally, this discovery sets Zimbabwe apart as a major natural gas producer in Southern Africa, a region with few such finds.



Neighboring countries, typically dependent on energy imports, might be inspired to explore their natural resources.



This could boost regional energy independence and foster a competitive exploration environment.



Invictus Energy's successful venture could also attract foreign investment, enhancing local technological capabilities and promoting regional energy collaborations.



This discovery may influence regional energy policies, encouraging a shift towards renewable sources for a balanced, sustainable energy mix.



Overall, the Cabora Bassa Basin discovery marks a new era in Zimbabwe's energy sector and has the potential to transform regional energy dynamics.

