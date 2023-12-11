Milei Takes Charge In Argentina

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Javier Milei's journey to the presidency culminated on Sunday following his November election victory over Sergio Massa.



His inauguration, held at the National Congres , began around 11:15 am, initially without Milei's presence.



Senate President Cristina Kirchner initiated the proceedings. By 11:20 am, the officials formally declared Milei as Argentina's new leader.



Milei made a grand entrance at 11:45 am, having first paraded through the streets of Buenos Aires.



He received a warm reception from his supporters, with his sister, Karina Milei, by his side.



Upon entering Congress, the crowd greeted Milei with "Freedom" chants. He committed to upholding the Constitution during his oath.



Former President Alberto Fernández presented Milei with the presidential sash and baton.



Milei then acknowledged the crowd and took photographs but refrained from delivering a speech.



Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was invited but was represented by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.



The event also attracted various international leaders. Presidents from Paraguay, Uruguay, and Ecuador attended, planning a later meeting with Milei at Casa Rosada.







European leaders, including the Hungarian Prime Minister and the Armenian President, were present.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also marked their attendance.



The day's festivities concluded with a celebration at Teatro Colón in the evening. Milei's inaugural address signified the dawn of a new political era in Argentina.



He emphasized the need for economic reform, criticizing the previous government's handling of Argentina's inflation crisis.



Announcing a 5% GDP fiscal adjustment, Milei assured that it would primarily affect the state sector.

End of monetary emission

He announced the end of monetary emissions, highlighting the need to stabilize the Central Bank's liabilities.



Milei acknowledged the short-term inflationary challenges but deemed these steps crucial for economic recovery.



Milei criticized the previous Kirchnerism regime, holding it responsible for Argentinians' hardships.



He underlined the necessity of fiscal adjustments and economic shock therapy despite financial constraints. He promised a focus on constructive change over political vendettas.



Milei laid out his priorities, focusing on education, poverty eradication, and boosting security.



He subtly moderated some of his campaign pledges, notably omitting the idea of 'dollarizing' the economy from his speech.



In his conclusion, Milei championed the values of freedom and truth. He acknowledged the formidable challenges ahead but remained optimistic about Argentina's future.

MENAFN11122023007421016031ID1107569339