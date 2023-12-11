Latin America’S Economic Outlook: Key Events This Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, Latin America's economic focus includes a potential rate reduction to 11.75% by Brazil's central bank.



Additionally, Brazil and Argentina are releasing key October and November economic data.



Argentina is also preparing for Javier Milei's inauguration and his economic strategies, potentially including currency devaluation.



Argentina expects November's inflation data to show a major increase. The anticipation of currency devaluation might have driven prices up.



Argentina's third-quarter GDP data, due on December 15, could indicate some economic recovery.



Brazil is set to release November inflation data on December 12. This data will show if price increases are under control.







On December 13, Brazil's central bank will likely decide to maintain the planned rate cut.



Brazil's October economic activity index, expected on December 15, might reflect a recovery from previous months' declines. Indicators suggest an upward trend.



Colombia anticipates an 8.3% drop in October retail sales compared to the previous period.



Its industrial production for October might decrease by 2.5% year-over-year, with manufacturing driving this decline.



Mexico will release October industrial production data on December 12, expecting a 3.6% year-over-year increase.



On December 14, Mexico's central bank might keep the reference rate at 11.25%, considering possible rate cuts for early 2024.



Peru's central bank, meeting on December 14, might cut its interest rate to 6.75%.



Peru's October economic data, also due that day, could show a 0.9% year-over-year drop, heavily influenced by mining.

MENAFN11122023007421016031ID1107569338