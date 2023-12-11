Ukraine’S New Diplomatic Horizon In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is proactively engaging Latin American leaders to support his peace plan against Russia's military operation



He has reached out to Paraguay, Ecuador, and Uruguay, encouraging them to join the initiative.



In January, he plans to host a key security meeting with Paraguay and Ecuador, focusing on his 10-point peace strategy.



This plan primarily seeks Russia's complete troop withdrawal from Ukraine, now in its 22nd month of conflict.



Zelenskiy strategically used his visit to Buenos Aires during Javier Milei's presidential inauguration to gain support.



He expressed hope for Milei's backing of Ukraine at the United Nations.



Additionally, he discussed the peace plan and potential trade cooperation with Uruguay's Luis Lacalle Pou, Paraguay's Santiago Peña, and Ecuador's Daniel Noboa.







Amidst Ukraine's ongoing struggle against Russia, Zelenskiy is intensifying diplomatic efforts globally.



He is actively forging alliances in Africa and South America, a move reflecting Ukraine's need to counter its weakening position amid growing indifference from Europe and the U.S.



He aims to build a coalition against Russian aggression by securing international support and promoting peace through collective action.



In summary, Zelenskiy's Latin American diplomacy is vital for Ukraine's strategy to secure international support.



This effort underscores the need for global collaboration to address the Ukrainian conflict and maintain regional stability and democratic values.

Background

Zelenskiy's outreach signals a shift in Ukraine's foreign policy.



Traditionally focused on Europe and the U.S., Ukraine is now adopting a more global approach by engaging Latin America.



This move aims to diversify Ukraine's international alliances, potentially influencing global opinion.



The engagement with Latin America extends beyond military aid, including trade and economic cooperation.



This mirrors the strategies of other nations, such as China, that use trade as a diplomacy tool.



Latin America's response could be precedent-setting in international diplomacy, possibly inspiring other regions and smaller nations to broaden their diplomatic engagements.



This diplomatic expansion, reminiscent of Cold War strategies, represents Ukraine's adaptation to contemporary geopolitical challenges.



Zelenskiy's Latin American diplomacy marks a key shift in Ukraine's foreign relations, combining traditional and modern strategies to build a global support network.

