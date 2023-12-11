Chile’S Pioneering Move To Save Rivers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile has taken a significant step by introducing two decrees to protect the Puelo and Futaleufú rivers in the Argentine Andes.



These rivers are now designated as "Ecosystem Protection Reserves." This action, a first in Chile's environmental policy, has been both praised and criticized.



Local communities welcome it, while environmental organizations find it insufficient. These decrees mark an expansion of the 2005 reformed Water Law.



Previously, the law allowed "river reserve" status primarily for supply or exceptional national interest.



The reform now includes regional development and environmental protection. Rodrigo Sanhueza, Aguas Regional Director, highlights this as a milestone.



He points out that it emphasizes the ecological significance of water sources. This is crucial not only for river ecosystems but also for society, given their interconnection.



The campaign "For the Water of the Futaleufú River," initiated in 2022, aims to protect a snow-covered basin in Argentina.







This basin flows into Chile's Yelcho Lake . The Futaleufú River, known for its recreational value, especially in fishing, is surrounded by extensive virgin forests.



This campaign also addresses broader environmental issues like climate change and biodiversity loss. The Puelo River, near Puerto Montt, has joined this effort.

Cultural and environmental significance

Luis Montaña, the President's delegate in the area, emphasizes the river's cultural and environmental significance.



He sees the reserve proposal as a protective measure against potential threats. 2016 Endesa corporation renounced water rights for hydroelectric projects in Patagonia.



Environmental groups, while acknowledging this step, warn of its limited scope.



Pía Weber, an environmental lawyer, argues that comprehensive protection should include aspects like water quality and river surroundings.



She stresses the need for Chile to advance in protecting its rivers, pointing out gaps in existing measures and the potential of the Protected Rivers initiative.



Chile has recently again secured the title“World's Best Green Destination” at the World Travel Awards.



This prestigious award , also known as the“Oscar of Tourism,” recognizes Chile's commitment to eco-friendly travel.

