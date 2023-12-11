Brazil’S Air Travel Hits Pre-Pandemic Heights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's airline industry achieved a remarkable recovery, matching the pre-pandemic level of 2019 with 64,800 flights.



This resurgence is highlighted in Embratur's Information and Data Intelligence division study on international tourist arrivals in Brazil.



The country experienced a significant boost from January to November, adding 152 new flights, including routes that were suspended during the pandemic.



This increase in flights is crucial as air travel is the primary mode of travel for international tourists arriving in Brazil, accounting for 63% of the total in 2023.



The new flights include 35 from Europe, 21 from North America, 72 from South America, and eight each from Central America, Oceania, and Africa.



Notably, regular flights between Brazil and South Africa, as well as Brazil and Angola, resumed following a statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.







During his visit to Luanda, Angola, Lula emphasized the need for direct flights to Africa and pledged to engage with airlines to facilitate this.



This is particularly significant for the 30,000-strong Brazilian community in Angola, the largest in Africa.

Recovery of International Tourism

In terms of seating capacity, 2023 saw a 32.47% increase from 2022, with 40.2% more flights.



However, the sector has not yet reached the 2019 level of 14.5 million seats.



In 2022, there were 9.7 million seats, a decline of 32.7%, compared to 12.9 million in 2023, which is 89.16% of the pre-pandemic offer.



Embratur's study was conducted in light of the World Health Organization's (WHO) announcement ending the Public Health Emergency of International Concern in May.



Mariana Aldrigui notes a projected 90% recovery in 2023's international tourism, meeting UNWTO's expectations relative to 2019.



Embratur President Marcelo Freixo emphasizes the strategic importance of tourism data analysis for promoting Brazil's image abroad.



He advocates for a genuine representation of Brazil that not only attracts tourists but also improves the lives of locals with greater integration and sustainability.

