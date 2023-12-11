Partisan divide increases as Americans hesitate on US funding of Ukraine

(MENAFN) Recent opinion polls indicate a growing reluctance among Americans to support funding for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, revealing significant partisan divisions shaping attitudes toward aid provision in the United States.



According to a survey conducted by a UK-based news agency and the Michigan Ross business school, 48 percent of Americans believe their nation is allocating too much in military and financial aid to Kiev. Only 27 percent find the current amount appropriate, while 11 percent feel the US should be spending more. These results were reported by a British newspaper on Sunday.



The survey also highlighted that GOP voters are particularly inclined to view US assistance to Ukraine as excessive, with 65 percent of Republicans expressing this sentiment, compared to 52 percent of independents and 32 percent of Democrats.



A Pew survey on the same issue, released last Friday, reflected similar shifts in public opinion. According to the results, 31 percent of respondents believe the US is spending too much on Ukraine, while 29 percent support the current level, 18 percent consider it insufficient, and 22 percent are unsure.



In a recent development, Republican senators blocked a White House request for over USD110 billion in additional foreign security spending, with more than USD60 billion earmarked for Ukraine.



President Joe Biden's administration has argued that discontinuing funding to Ukraine would necessitate direct engagement between American soldiers and Russians. Biden asserted that Moscow would target NATO after prevailing over Ukraine, leading to a rebuke from the Kremlin.



The Pew poll also indicated that only 33 percent of Americans surveyed believe Russia poses a major threat to the US, with 34 percent considering it a minor threat, and 10 percent seeing no threat at all. Democrats were more inclined than Republicans to perceive Russia as a major threat, with a 40 percent to 27 percent difference.

MENAFN11122023000045015839ID1107569204