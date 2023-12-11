Prom Expo Unlimitedtm Founders Host Fundraising Event Benefitting High School Senior Foster Youth

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Prom Expo UnlimitedTM Founders StormyWeather Banks and Octavia Clayton-Smith hosted a highly successful fundraising event benefiting high school senior foster youth who face financial constraints, preventing them from attending prom. The founders will be sponsoring twenty-five high school senior foster youth who live in foster care in LA County.“Our foster youth face all kinds of challenges from safe housing, schooling to having financial difficulties in paying for their prom,” says Banks and Clayton-Smith.

The fundraising event took place at a private residence in Los Angeles hosted by Comedian Onye West and was well attended by business owners, executives, CEO's, and entertainment professionals for an evening of networking and raising funds.

The evening began with a cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres prepared by Chef Hadji Bosco followed by a silent auction and red carpet arrivals. Those arriving to walk the red carpet included StormyWeather Banks (Prom Expo UnlimitedTM Founder & Business Owner), Octavia Clayton-Smith (Prom Expo UnlimitedTM Co-Founder & Business Owner), Vernon Smith (CEO/Founder of NFL Helmet Hoodie), Onye West (Comedian & Host of Prom Expo UnlimitedTM Fundraiser Event), Melody Trice (Model/Actress/Host), Ni'elle (R&B Singer), Shirley and James Banks (J.S.B. Properties), Kawaya Haynes (Author/Podcast), Jann Whetstone (CEO/Owner/Consultant JW Whetstone & Sons Reconstruction & Construction, LLC), Will Earvin (Celebrity Fitness Trainer of Will Power Community Wellness), Toni Shaw (House of Mosaic), Pol and Patrick (Gown and out Beverly Hills) Marla and Jim Dellalonga (City of Bellflower Dignitary), Terrell Harrison (Consultant/Trainer Distinguished Toast Masters (DTM) Youth & Adult Programs), Dona Horton (President of Yerger Intelligent Automation network), Ken Letourneau (Celebrity Tax Master), Adam Sudman (CEO Pro Trending), Rhonda Bankston (Actress/Host/Singer), Darryl Crutchfield (CEO Saving All Kids), Albert Dabney (CEO/Consultant DA-DAW IT Solutions), Buff Patterson (Filmmaker), and many others.

Guests had the opportunity to bid and buy items during a silent auction throughout the evening. Silent auction items provided by Sewing 101 Fundamentals by Marlene Flores, an art collection by Patricia Coleman-Cobb, Toni Shaw of House of Mosaic, The Original Sister Doll Collection, Thick Zodivcs Fashion Pack, StormyWeather Designs, Bomb Box Party Package and Private Paint & Sip by Bomb Entertainment, three-hour photography package by iiiNTELLEKTualz Entertainment, private dinner for two by Chef Hadji Bosco, featured art 813hz by artist Aujane' Rene, two-hour bartending service by Jae's Imagination Events, Deluxe Cheba Bundle, NFL Helmet Hoodie CEO/Founder Vernon Smith, ADIDAS Fashion Pack, and Digital Art Commission.

This year's fundraising event supporters and sponsors included State Farm Insurance, Allstate Insurance, StormyWeather Designs, Grocery Outlet, The Original Sister Dolls Collection, Patricia Coleman Cobb, Black Girl Sunscreen, NFL Helmet Hoodie, FAWN, Jae's Imagination Events, Bomb Entertainment, Zyir Grey Photography Studios, Will Power Community Wellness, Charles Drew Medical Center, and many others.

The founders are scheduled to launch the 1st Annual Prom Expo UnlimitedTM in March of 2024. The expo is free and open to the public and will offer access to vendors who offer special pricing on custom gowns, suits, tuxedos, bow ties, suspenders, jewelry, evening bags, shoes, makeup, photography, limousines, party busses, cakes, invitations, and all things related to preparing for prom season.“This event is the best way to find lots of options for preparing for prom and the next step for preparing for graduation,' says Banks and Clayton-Smith.

In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to see the latest trends and breathtaking designs from renowned designers during a fashion show. The fashion show will recognize the achievements of those in fashion, music, and entertainment. Attendees will need a ticket for entry to attend this portion of the event. For more information regarding fashion show tickets, modeling for the fashion show, vendor booths, sponsorship, and more, please go online to .

Stay Connected on Instagram @promexpounlimited

PROM EXPO UNLIMITED CONTACTS:

Vendor Booths, Vendor Trucks or Event Related Questions Contact:

Octavia C. Clayton

Phone: (310) 347-5913

Email: ...

Designer and Model Participation Contact:

StormyWeather Banks

Phone: (310) 946-3680

Email: ...

Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities Contact:

LaTeal Pierre

Phone: (409) 926-6440

Email: ...

Local Sponsorship Opportunities Contact:

Michelle Maxwell

Phone: (310) 344-8206

Email: ...

Production Questions Contact:

Reggie Owens

Phone: (562) 461-8555

Email: ...

For All Press Related Inquiries:

Deborah Griffin, Publicist

Phone: (323) 839-4521

Email: ...