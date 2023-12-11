Film Dedicated To National Leader Heydar Aliyev Shown In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ganja State Philharmonic will host a film screening "Heydar
Aliyev and the culture of Ganja", dedicated to the memory of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The film screening was organized by the Ganja Executive
Power,New Azerbaijan Party Ganja city organization with the support
of the Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture, Azernews reports.
The film, the author of the idea and the director of which is
Ramil Gasimov, presents the memories of artists about the National
Leader Heydar Aliyev, and reflects the undeniable merits of Heydar
Aliyev in the socio-political and cultural life of the city of
Ganja.
Before the show, guests of the event got acquainted with the
exhibition dedicated to Heydar Aliyev, deployed in the foyer of the
Philharmonic.
After the show, the Chamber Orchestra of the Ganja State
Philharmonic performed the favorite musical compositions of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The concert was met with great
interest.
Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day,
Milli.
