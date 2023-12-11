Film Dedicated To National Leader Heydar Aliyev Shown In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

Ganja State Philharmonic will host a film screening "Heydar Aliyev and the culture of Ganja", dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The film screening was organized by the Ganja Executive Power,New Azerbaijan Party Ganja city organization with the support of the Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture, Azernews reports.

The film, the author of the idea and the director of which is Ramil Gasimov, presents the memories of artists about the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and reflects the undeniable merits of Heydar Aliyev in the socio-political and cultural life of the city of Ganja.

Before the show, guests of the event got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to Heydar Aliyev, deployed in the foyer of the Philharmonic.

After the show, the Chamber Orchestra of the Ganja State Philharmonic performed the favorite musical compositions of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The concert was met with great interest.

