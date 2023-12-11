PSD Urges Public To Exercise Caution Amid Unstable Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) issued an important advisory on Monday, calling on the public to adhere to safety guidelines during the prevailing atmospheric instability.The PSD emphasized the significance of staying away from the edges of valleys and flood-prone areas. It strongly advised against risking crossings, whether on foot or in vehicles.Drivers were specifically cautioned to exercise caution while navigating external roads, especially in the southern and eastern regions of the Kingdom, in the presence of heavy dust formation and rainfall. The purpose was to minimize the risk of vehicles sliding or encountering reduced visibility.Furthermore, the PSD underlined the need to secure objects that could be susceptible to displacement by strong winds. It also recommended regular inspection and maintenance of heating systems, ensuring proper ventilation in occupied premises, and refraining from sleeping while heating appliances are active.In case of emergencies, individuals were encouraged to immediately contact the unified emergency number, 911.