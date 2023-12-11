LIVE UPDATES: Israel Bombs South Gaza As Death Toll Nears 18,000

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Civilians in Gaza are being killed at historic pace as overnight bombardment continued across the Strip. Violent airstrikes launched by the Israeli occupation on homes in Deir al-Balah, and the Nuseirat, Bureij and Maghazi camps in the central Gaza led to a rise in death toll as the offensive continued for 65th day.

Media reports stated that Israeli strikes on Monday hit the main southern city of Khan Yunis. The city has been under intense bombing since early hours.

Videos on social media reported several casualties following the assault. The latest casualty figures by Palestinian Health Ministry stated that at least 17,997 people killed, mostly women and children, while 49,229 are wounded in Gaza.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[11am Doha Time] UN needs $46.4 billion for aid in 'bleak' 2024

The United Nations said Monday that it needed $46.4 billion next year to bring life-saving help to around 180 million people in desperate circumstances around the world.

The UN said the global humanitarian outlook for 2024 was "bleak", with conflicts, climate emergencies and collapsing economies "wreaking havoc" on the most vulnerable.

While global attention focuses on the conflict raging in the Gaza Strip, the UN said the wider Middle East, Sudan and Afghanistan were among the hotspots that also needed major international aid operations. Read more

[10:40am Doha Time] Solidarity strike in Occupied West Bank, Palestinians hope for a ceasefire

Palestinians are closing down their shops – including pharmacies, bakeries and street vendors – and all aspects of life in various areas of the occupied West Bank in solidarity with those in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Empty streets during a general strike in the West bank city of Ramallah on December 11, 2023. (Photo by Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP)

Palestinians are hoping that by doing this, the world will take notice and this will translate into increased pressure on Israel.

Their main demand is for a ceasefire in Gaza but they also want the world to pressure Israel to end the occupation.

Relatives mourn next to the shrouded body of a person killed during Israeli bombardment, at al-Najjar hospital in Rafah on December 11, 2023.(Photo by Mahmud Hams / AFP)

For Palestinians, strikes have historically been important ways to shed light on their situation. It's also a sign of unity that they're all united against the Israeli occupation.

[10:15am Doha Time] 142 female prisoners from Gaza detained by Israel

Palestine's Commission for Detainees' Affairs says Israel is currently holding 142 female Palestinian prisoners, including children and elderly, who were arrested during the ground invasion in Gaza.

It added that they were being detained in several prisons, including Damon and Hasharon.

[10:00am Doha Time] Three Qatari aircraft carrying aid for Palestinians in Gaza arrive in Egypt's El Arish

The aircraft carrying 116 tonnes of aid, including food and medical supplies, was provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in preparation for transferring it to Gaza. Read more