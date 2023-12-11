Market observers: Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates at highest level in 22 years

(MENAFN) Market observers are anticipating that the Federal Reserve will maintain interest rates at their highest level in 22 years during the upcoming meeting as a strategic response to combat soaring inflation. Amidst the prevailing expectation of a temporary pause, traders and analysts are closely monitoring how swiftly and in what manner the US Federal Reserve might consider implementing a rate cut. Gregory Daco, Chief Economist at EY, acknowledged the certainty of no rate hikes but highlighted numerous unknown factors regarding the Federal Reserve's strategy for the coming year.



While the Federal Reserve remains committed to tackling inflation, the specter of potential interest rate hikes looms. Bank President Jerome Powell, in recent statements, emphasized that it is premature to assert that a sufficiently restrictive situation has been achieved, underscoring the bank's reservations about determining the timing for policy easing. Daco pointed out the challenging decision-making context within which the Federal Reserve operates, expressing that the central bank is prepared to raise rates if deemed necessary. This stands in contrast to other central banks, such as the European Central Bank, which has signaled increasing support for halting interest rate hikes amidst a significant downturn in inflation rates. The unfolding dynamics suggest a delicate balancing act for the Federal Reserve as it navigates economic uncertainties and grapples with the complex task of maintaining price stability while fostering sustainable economic growth.

