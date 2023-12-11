EU to empower member states with ability to suspend gas imports from Russia, Belarus

(MENAFN) According to sources disclosed to the Financial Times, the European Union (EU) is gearing up to empower its member states with the ability to suspend gas imports from Russia and Belarus. The proposed measure would grant member states the authority to obstruct Russian and Belarusian companies from securing space in gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. This strategic move is encapsulated in a draft legal text put forth by Brussels on Friday, designed to endow member states with the capability to regulate access to the infrastructure of gas operators from Russia and Belarus, thereby safeguarding their security interests.



Under the provisions of the proposed legal text, member states would have the discretion to partially or entirely curtail, if deemed necessary, the access of Russian and Belarusian gas companies to critical infrastructure. This initiative has significant implications, potentially providing European energy firms with a legal basis to terminate contracts with Russian gas suppliers without incurring substantial compensation costs.



Despite the European Union's gradual efforts to diminish its reliance on Russian energy sources, primarily due to geopolitical tensions with Ukraine, recent data indicates that the EU still relies on Russian gas for approximately ten percent of its overall imports. Notably, in the third quarter of the current year, Russian gas imports constituted approximately 12 percent of the EU's total gas imports. This move to fortify member states with regulatory authority underscores the EU's commitment to diversifying its energy sources and enhancing its energy security in the face of geopolitical complexities.

