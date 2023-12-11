November's CPI sees 0.5 percent drop both on monthly, annual basis

(MENAFN) In a recent report from China's National Bureau of Statistics, November's consumer price index (CPI) exhibited an unexpected 0.5 percent decrease both on a monthly and annual basis. This downturn surpassed market predictions, which had anticipated a more moderate 0.1 percent decline on both scales. Notably, this represents the most significant year-on-year drop in the CPI since November 2020, signaling a pronounced deceleration in inflation.



Moreover, the annual core inflation for November, excluding the volatile components of food and fuel prices, remained stagnant at 0.6 percent, mirroring the figures from October. This data underscores a concerning trend in the stability of core inflation levels, despite the broader decrease in the CPI.



In a related context, the producer price index (PPI) data for November revealed a substantial 3 percent decline on an annual basis. This result surpassed market expectations and marked the fourteenth consecutive month of contraction, registering the swiftest decline since August. The persistent contraction in the PPI underscores challenges within the production sector, with potential repercussions for the broader economy.



These unexpected trends in both the CPI and PPI highlight a noteworthy shift in economic dynamics, suggesting potential challenges for policymakers in managing inflation and supporting economic growth in the coming months.

